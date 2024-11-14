Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. Furnishes Investor Presentation Materials in Recent 8-K Filing

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is providing presentation materials utilized in discussions with investors. These materials, as stated in the report, may also be utilized in additional meetings with investors, potentially with alterations.

The company presented the materials as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing, which is integrated into the report by reference. It was clarified that the information in this disclosure, including the provided materials, is being shared for informational purposes and should not be considered as officially filed for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to the liabilities outlined in that section. Further, the data in this segment, alongside the explicit Exhibit 99.1, will not be considered incorporated by reference into any submission under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless it is distinctly indicated by particular reference in such a filing.

Additionally, the 8-K filing included financial statements and exhibits, with Exhibit 99.1 containing the presentation materials offered to investors by the company for review and analysis. It’s significant to note that the data shared includes certain non-GAAP financial metrics, such as adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA, which, while providing helpful insights into the operations of the business, may not adhere to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP).

The presentation also contained forward-looking statements addressing the uncertainty inherent in such projections. The potential risks, as outlined in the company’s filings with the SEC, underscore the importance of understanding the evolving nature of these statements in light of changing conditions.

Beasley Broadcast Group is striving to position itself as a forward-looking media company, as depicted in the presentation materials included in the 8-K filing. The provided documents illustrate efforts to enhance operational efficiency through expense reduction strategies, all aiming at driving sustained growth in the media industry.

The company’s commitment to these strategies and its endeavor to navigate the ever-evolving media landscape reflect a proactive stance aimed at securing a robust position in the market for the future.

This concludes the coverage of the recent 8-K filing by Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

