BCM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,698 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after buying an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 241,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

