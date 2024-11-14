Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 3506472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

