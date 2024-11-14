Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 103.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

BSET opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.68. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

