Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Basf Stock Performance
Shares of BASFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 278,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Basf has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.89.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
