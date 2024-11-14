Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Basf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Basf to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Basf has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

