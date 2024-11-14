Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRNS. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 18,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.59.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

