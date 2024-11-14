Barclays Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to “Equal Weight”

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

