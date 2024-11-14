Barclays Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $252.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $229.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

HON traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.45. 268,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,016. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $188.78 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

