Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,528. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,138,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,998,982.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 89,310 shares of company stock worth $965,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

