Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

NYSE:DINO opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

