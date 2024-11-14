Bank of America Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $410.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $367.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.81 and its 200-day moving average is $320.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton has a 1 year low of $224.52 and a 1 year high of $373.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 285.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

