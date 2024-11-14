Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

NYSE:CCL opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

