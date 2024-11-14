Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 187,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,476,231.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,883,988 shares of company stock worth $4,344,741,752. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

