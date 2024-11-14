Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) versus Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) Financial Comparison

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancorp $621.60 million 4.38 $192.30 million $3.96 14.35

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 30.97% 26.63% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omni Financial Services and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bancorp has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Bancorp beats Omni Financial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

