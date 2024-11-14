Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 Trading Down 0.2 %

BCTF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

