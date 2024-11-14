Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $3.78 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This is a positive change from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

