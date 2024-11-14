Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.83 and last traded at $88.15. 1,450,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,620,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.96.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Dbs Bank lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Baidu by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 12.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.5% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

