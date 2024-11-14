Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 565 ($7.27) target price on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.80 ($7.54).

BAB stock opened at GBX 522.05 ($6.72) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 373.60 ($4.81) and a one year high of GBX 594 ($7.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,606.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,562.50%.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,782,685.78). In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,782,685.78). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £2,089,587.03 ($2,688,955.13). 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

