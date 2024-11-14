AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

AXA Stock Performance

AXA Company Profile

Shares of AXAHY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,889. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. AXA has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

