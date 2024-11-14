Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Awilco Drilling Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

About Awilco Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Awilco Drilling PLC does not have significant operations. It previously engaged in the provision of drilling services to oil and gas companies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.