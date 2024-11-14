AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AvePoint Price Performance

AVPTW opened at $5.55 on Thursday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

