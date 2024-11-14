Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after acquiring an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after buying an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avantor by 1,634.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after buying an additional 297,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,348,000 after acquiring an additional 287,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Avantor

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.