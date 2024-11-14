Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Shares Purchased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNM. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,024,000. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVNM opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

