AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.5% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.4 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,161.87 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,510.00 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,021.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $46.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

