Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,343 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $95,637,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $61.38 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.