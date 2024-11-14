Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,338,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,991,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,198,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,439,000 after buying an additional 84,830 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

