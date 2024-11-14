Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Atlanticus Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATLCP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 1,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.80.
About Atlanticus
