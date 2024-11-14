Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Atlanticus Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 1,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

About Atlanticus



Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

