Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells $48,275.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atkore Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,599,000 after acquiring an additional 261,234 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,591,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 204,723 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,306,000.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

