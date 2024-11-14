AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $65.78. 4,236,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

