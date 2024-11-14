Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of ASTH opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

