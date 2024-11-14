Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

