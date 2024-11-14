Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 21 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,089,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $859.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $800.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $454.71 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

