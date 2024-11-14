Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,133,000 after acquiring an additional 744,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 467,647 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.1 %

KNX opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 278.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

