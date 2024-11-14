Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.83 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

