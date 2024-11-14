Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 239.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.52 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.65 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 50.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNW. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.36.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

