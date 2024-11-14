Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DHR opened at $241.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $200.36 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

