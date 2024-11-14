Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $249.95 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.11 and a 12 month high of $251.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

