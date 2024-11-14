Arun Swaminathan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) CEO Arun Swaminathan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of COYA stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.46. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Equities research analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
