Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24), Zacks reports.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 7,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARTV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

