Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. 3,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

