ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 174,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $298.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

