Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in October

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the October 15th total of 962,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $38.16.
About Aritzia
