Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.45. 570,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,291,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Arhaus Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 16.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

