Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 64,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 371,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARDT shares. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $2,298,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

