Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $94,253.95 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Terrie Curran sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $94,253.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,008.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 2,276,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.