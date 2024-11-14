Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABR opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,305,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,893,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 172,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.