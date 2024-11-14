Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.910-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,688. Aramark has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

