Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 61,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,028,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.17.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $394.76 and a twelve month high of $534.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.88. The stock has a market cap of $478.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.