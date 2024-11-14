Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
MDYV stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.